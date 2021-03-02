SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: Government confident of hitting October vaccination target

SBS Punjabi

Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt delivers an update of the COVID-19 vaccination program

گریگ هانت، وزیر صحت آسترالیا Source: AAP

Published 2 March 2021 at 9:53pm, updated 2 March 2021 at 9:58pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin

New South Wales say it has closed the investigation into an alleged historical rape against a federal cabinet minister

Victoria's Premier vows he will implement all the recommendations from the mental health royal commission

And, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the Morrison government remains committed to its goal to have the adult population vaccinated against COVID-19 by October.

Federal Health Department data shows the number of vaccinations administered so far across Australia is only half of the target set for the end of February.

Only around 33, 000 Pfizer injections were given by Sunday night - half of the government’s goal of 60,000 before the end of February.

Minister Hunt says he has spoken with state and territory leaders to assure them the pace of delivery will accelerate.

"Given the international supply chains and we never pre-empt an arrival for both reasons of security, and for the reasons of being conservative (in our promises). And I have had very constructive discussions and as I say I have just listed the doses: almost 300,000 doses for each of the states and territories over the coming 10-day period.”

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full news bulletin in Punjabi

