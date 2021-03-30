SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: New COVID cases confirmed in Brisbane linked to two clusters

SBS Punjabi

Southeast Queensland will go into a three-day lockdown from Saturday afternoon after the state recorded six new local COVID-19 cases.

Southeast Queensland will go into a three-day lockdown from Saturday afternoon after the state recorded six new local COVID-19 cases. Source: AAP

Published 30 March 2021 at 10:11pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Queensland has recorded eight new locally-acquired cases, including two that are under investigation. One cluster has been traced back to a doctor at Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, and a second cluster is linked to a nurse at the same hospital. This and more in the bulletin tonight.

In this bulletin

The new federal cabinet sworn in a virtual ceremony.

Queensland is battling two distinct COVID-19 clusters linked to health workers.

One cluster has been traced back to a doctor at Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, and a second cluster is linked to a nurse at the same hospital. 

The two clusters total 15 infections.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young says contact tracers need time to respond to this outbreak.

"We have had a lot of people now out in the community infectious. This is why we need this three-day lockdown to get on top of all of the contacts of all of these positive cases, work out where they have been. And have everyone in their home instead of out and about in the community, it just helps us get on top of the contacts and minimise the risk of further spread."

