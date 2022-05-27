Australians can expect a significant rise in their power bills

Australia's soon-to-be energy minister Chris Bowen today had to deliver some bad news for Australian households.





The default offer set by the Australian Energy Regulator will see prices for residential customers rise between eight and a half and 14 per cent in New South Wales, up more than 11 per cent in southeast Queensland and 7 per cent in South Australia.





Victoria’s regulator earlier in the week announced an increase of five per cent.





Bruce Mountain is with the Victoria Energy Policy Centre.





He's warning businesses and households to expect a big increase in their bills this year.





The new government is blaming its predecessor for the rise and is promising to invest in renewable energy.





Click on the audio player at the top of the page to listen to this in Punjabi.



