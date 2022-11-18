Australians won't get access to a fifth COVID-19 jab before Christmas

Australians won't be able to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine booster until at least next year.





The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation - also known as ATAGI says it does not recommend the rollout of a fifth vaccine dose, or third booster shot.





That's despite an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.





Health Minister Mark Butler said ATAGI noted an extra booster was unlikely to reduce the fourth wave of cases.





ATAGI approved the Pfizer bivalent vaccine for use as a booster.





It will be available from December 12 for people aged 18 and older.





Mr Butler says the rollout of the new vaccine was not triggered by the spike in cases.





There has been a 47 per cent increase in the number of COVID cases in the past week.





As Australia deals with a fourth rise of COVID cases, the country's leading vaccine advisory body approved the Pfizer bivalent vaccine for use as a booster.



