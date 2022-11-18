SBS Punjabi

Australians won't get access to a fifth COVID-19 jab before Christmas

Most Australians won't get access to a fifth COVID-19 jab before Christmas, in line with expert advice.

Most Australians won't get access to a fifth COVID-19 jab before Christmas, in line with expert advice. Credit: Getty

Published 18 November 2022 at 12:55pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Australia's vaccine advisory body has approved a new Omicron-specific booster shot, as cases soar around the country. The federal government has ordered 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer next-generation vaccine to arrive in the next fortnight. It will be used as a third and fourth dose for Australians over 18, alongside the updated Moderna booster, and will be rolled out from December 12.

Australians won't be able to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine booster until at least next year.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation - also known as ATAGI says it does not recommend the rollout of a fifth vaccine dose, or third booster shot.

That's despite an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Health Minister Mark Butler said ATAGI noted an extra booster was unlikely to reduce the fourth wave of cases.

ATAGI approved the Pfizer bivalent vaccine for use as a booster.

It will be available from December 12 for people aged 18 and older.

Mr Butler says the rollout of the new vaccine was not triggered by the spike in cases.

There has been a 47 per cent increase in the number of COVID cases in the past week.

As Australia deals with a fourth rise of COVID cases, the country's leading vaccine advisory body approved the Pfizer bivalent vaccine for use as a booster.

The bivalent vaccine, which provides protection against the original strain and the Omicron variant, will be available from December 12 for people 18 and older.
