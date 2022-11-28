SBS Punjabi

Australia's banks open to changes to prevent financial abuse

SBS Punjabi

Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh says banks are open to product re-designs to prevent financial abuse (AAP)

ABA CEO Anna Bligh speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AAP Image/Paul Braven) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / PAUL BRAVEN/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 November 2022 at 9:45am
By Massilia Aili, Catriona Stirrat, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

A new report is calling for banks to disrupt domestic violence in Australia by re-designing products to prevent financial abuse. The Centre for Women’s Economic Safety says 'Designed to Disrupt' makes a series of recommendations for banks to make it harder for perpetrators to use financial abuse as a tactic of coercive control.

Published 29 November 2022 at 9:45am
By Massilia Aili, Catriona Stirrat, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
The banking products commonly used for financial abuse are credit cards, transaction accounts, personal loans and mortgages.

The Centre for Women's Economic Safety CEO explains how banks have modified products in the past to prevent perpetrators from sending abusive messages via banking products.

Ms Glenn says banks should apply these kinds of changes to ensure other products can minimise the potential for abuse.

"The bottom line is banks are inadvertently facilitating this kind of abuse, and we think they have a social obligation to do better.  We want banks to start by changing their terms and conditions, making it clear that no matter what the banking product, a banking product is no place for abuse. For instance, why does a mortgage have to be a joint and severally liable thing? Meaning that a bank can come after all of their money from either party, but what most couples believe is happening is that they've gone into something jointly- fifty-fifty. So why don't we look at re-imagining a product that actually states that upfront?"

Australian Banking Association's CEO, Anna Bligh, admits there is room for improvement in how banks manage financial abuse, and insists they take this issue very seriously.

"Australian banks know only too well that perpetrators of violence often use financial abuse as a weapon against those people they are seeking to control and abuse. That's why Australian banks take this issue incredibly seriously. We welcome this report and look forward to working with the authors to work through ideas to help banks do even better than they are in this space."
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Bayside Womens Shelter General Manager Sallianne Faulkner (SBS - Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Why this project is giving away designer clothes for free

ANTHONY ALBANESE IR BILL SPEECH

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 28 November 2022

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews VIC Election.jpg

Victory for Labor in Victoria

A Sikh member of the Coldstream Guards wearing a turban as he takes part in the Colonel's Review

After a century, the British Army issues Sikh Daily Prayer books