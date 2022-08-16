Australia's permanent migration intake could increase to address skill shortages

The aged care sector is one of several that have been hit severely by border closures.





Staff shortages have become a concern.





And it puts pressure on the remaining staff, to the extent they start leaving the industry.





The government appears to be considering a rise in the migration cap and discussing a figure of up to 200,000 places.





Employment Minister Brendan O'Connor talked about this commitment to solve labour shortage.





Next month, the government will hold a Jobs and Skills Summit, where the migration cap will be one of the key items addressed.





The Jobs and Skills summit will be held 1st and 2nd of September at the Parliament House in Canberra.



