Avoid falling victim to online fraudsters

Finger at "SCAM ALERT" On Keyboard Button Source: iStockphoto

Published 5 October 2017 at 8:13pm
By Preeti K Mccarthy
Source: SBS

The internet has never been more present in our daily lives. We work, shop, play and interact with family and friends online. But more Australians are falling victim to online scams than ever before. The Australian Government's Stay Smart Online week reminds consumers of how we can stay safe on the net. Preeti McCarthy reports.

