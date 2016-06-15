Avtar Singh ‘Billu’ - The Independent from Greenway, NSW

Avtar Singh Billu is a well-known businessman, employer, social worker and a community leader. Billu is contesting this election based on various local issues like transport facilities, school and health services. Billu also showed his commitment towards various migrant community issues including international student matters, long stay visa for parents etc.





Avtar Singh 'Billu' Source: Supplied





"People have asked me why I am running for Greenway. The momentum is building for the campaign; it is an effort to fight for the migrants in Western Sydney. Join me in my efforts and support me. All political parties have been using the migrants and taken the communities for guaranteed -- for long time now. Its time to stand up and that is what I am doing. Standing up for the communities and standing up for the migrants.

Campaign - Avtar Singh 'Billu' Source: Supplied





The following are Billus electorate commitments:





To make a difference and for establishing the best and transparent policies that make our live even better and coming generations can take an inspiration from us I have outlined a clear and bright vision and mission which align with the same ambition.





To make schools even more better places to achieve the students their best in their respective fields.





To raise a strong and solid voice to make workplaces even more effective and innovative that empower human capitalization.





To empower youth by increasing skill oriented programs and practices with an affordable and easily repayable financial options.





To improve safety and security for individuals





To provide even more reachable help and assistance.





To create and inspire innovation that creates huge employment opportunities.





To establish even more transparent and reachable services.





Therefore join me and support me together "Let us make a difference".





Source: Supplied





Source: Supplied















