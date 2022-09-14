Preparations underway for annual sports meet in Melbourne’s southeast

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, the secretary of Baba Budha Ji Sports Club Pakenham, Charan Sodhi said, “We are looking forward to hosting more than 10,000 guests including nearly 1500 athletes from over Australia in this annual community meet.”





“Apart from the major sports like cricket, volleyball, powerlifting and kabaddi, junior athletics, kids rides, gatka and traditional Sikh singing will also be a special part of the event."

