Preparations underway for annual sports meet in Melbourne’s southeast

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 4th annual Khed Mela Credit: Reddot

Published 14 September 2022 at 2:27pm, updated 14 September 2022 at 2:41pm
By Paras Nagpal
Baba Budha Ji Sports Club, Pakenham is inviting everyone to come and participate in its 4th annual Khed Mela (sports meet) to be held on 25 September at Toomuc Reserve Pakenham in Melbourne’s southeast.

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, the secretary of Baba Budha Ji Sports Club Pakenham, Charan Sodhi said, “We are looking forward to hosting more than 10,000 guests including nearly 1500 athletes from over Australia in this annual community meet.”

“Apart from the major sports like cricket, volleyball, powerlifting and kabaddi, junior athletics, kids rides, gatka and traditional Sikh singing will also be a special part of the event."
Baba Budha Ji Sports Club Pakenham’s Khed Mela 2022 Credit: Supplied
“We have special parking arrangements in place and the traffic controllers would also be present to help with a smooth flow of the vehicles,” said Mr Sodhi.
