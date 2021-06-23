Can employers demand a vaccinated workforce?

A global debate amid the pandemic has taken a new twist, over whether employers should be able to force their health care staff to be vaccinated.





In the United States, a judge in Texas dismissed a lawsuit by more than a hundred workers.





They attempted to sue a Houston hospital for issuing them with what they saw as an unfair ultimatum: take the COVID-19 vaccine or lose your job.





That ruling could encourage employers around the world to make the vaccine mandatory for all their healthcare workers.





Nurse Jennifer Bridges is cheered on by supporters, minutes after stepping out of the Bay Town Texas hospital where she had worked for over six years until being suspended for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine.





She was the lead claimant in a lawsuit, filed by employees against the Houston Methodist Hospital.





Ms Bridges says it is unfair that she will lose her job for refusing to take a jab that doesn't yet technically have full approval from the health regulators.





"You shouldn't force anybody to do anything. We are not comfortable with that injection, hence we should have the right to our own views and the right to our own body. This is the mRNA one. This is something different than we have ever used before. It is very scary because we don't know what it can potentially do."





