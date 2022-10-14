SBS Punjabi

Census reveals snapshot of the Australian workforce

Patient being rushed through hospital corridor

Australia's health service relies on staff who were born overseas. Source: Getty / Reza Estakhrian

Published 14 October 2022 at 2:52pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

Australia increasingly relies on migrants to fill skills gaps, particularly in IT and nursing. New Census data shows Australia’s workforce has undergone some major changes in recent years and the country is more dependent on skilled migration than ever.

Nurse Molly Cayabyab came to Australia from the Philippines a decade ago; she says it’s a popular destination among her Filipino colleagues.

She’s part of a wave of skilled migration that’s keeping the healthcare sector afloat, with the latest Census showing 40 per cent of Australia’s nurses and carers are born overseas.

Western Health nurse unit manager Myra Robles says attracting migrant workers are central to maintaining the healthcare industry.

There are 20 per cent more registered nurses now than in 2016, with little change to gender diversity.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ Theresa Dickinson says women continue to dominate the field.

Australian National University demographer Dr Liz Allen says the high degree of training and qualification required, is making it difficult for young people just starting out in the workforce.
