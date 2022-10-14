Census reveals snapshot of the Australian workforce

Nurse Molly Cayabyab came to Australia from the Philippines a decade ago; she says it’s a popular destination among her Filipino colleagues.





She’s part of a wave of skilled migration that’s keeping the healthcare sector afloat, with the latest Census showing 40 per cent of Australia’s nurses and carers are born overseas.





Western Health nurse unit manager Myra Robles says attracting migrant workers are central to maintaining the healthcare industry.





There are 20 per cent more registered nurses now than in 2016, with little change to gender diversity.





The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ Theresa Dickinson says women continue to dominate the field.



