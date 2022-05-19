SBS Punjabi

Coalition’s super-for-housing policy faces criticism

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Liberal candidate for Blair Sam Biggins campaigning in Ipswich, QLD

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Liberal candidate for Blair Sam Biggins campaigning in Ipswich, QLD Source: AAP

Published 19 May 2022 at 2:37pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
The Prime Minister is defending his party's plan to unlock super for first home buyers - despite warnings of increasing house prices and hurt retirement savings in the long term. Scott Morrison is also on the back foot over reports the US wanted AUKUS to have an agreement from both major parties before signing even though Labor was only told a day before the announcement.

On Liberal’s campaign launch, Scott Morrison announced a plan to allow first home buyers to access some of their super for a housing deposit.

It would allow buyers who have already saved five percent to access up to 40 percent of their retirement savings - to a cap of $50,000.

Critics have raised the alarm on the policy - over concerns it will increase housing prices - as more people enter the market.

Anthony Albanese says the policy has previously proved unpopular amongst the Coalition's own ranks.

The Prime Minister has also come under scrutiny today over reports the US insisted Australia secure the support of both major parties before signing the AUKUS agreement - despite Labor only being told about it a day before the announcement.

Scott Morrison suggests the party couldn't be trusted - and has rubbished the report.

Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above. 

