Coalition’s super-for-housing policy faces criticism

On Liberal’s campaign launch, Scott Morrison announced a plan to allow first home buyers to access some of their super for a housing deposit.





It would allow buyers who have already saved five percent to access up to 40 percent of their retirement savings - to a cap of $50,000.





Critics have raised the alarm on the policy - over concerns it will increase housing prices - as more people enter the market.





Anthony Albanese says the policy has previously proved unpopular amongst the Coalition's own ranks.





The Prime Minister has also come under scrutiny today over reports the US insisted Australia secure the support of both major parties before signing the AUKUS agreement - despite Labor only being told about it a day before the announcement.





Scott Morrison suggests the party couldn't be trusted - and has rubbished the report.





