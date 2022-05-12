Concerns sparked over Adult Migrant English Program funding

From last year, the five-year window on enrollment has been abolished and the 510-hour cap on free tuition is removed. Students now have an unlimited time to complete the program.





But Under the Coalition’s plans to restructure funding, provider payments are to be linked to academic outcomes, such as unit completion and assessment.





Helen Moore is Vice President of the Australian Council of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages Association.





She says teachers will be pressured to pass students who haven’t met standards.





The Refugee Council of Australia says it welcomes the changes.





