SBS Punjabi

Concerns sparked over Adult Migrant English Program funding

SBS Punjabi

Free English classes

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 May 2022 at 11:16am
By Peta Doherty
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

The Adult Migrant English Program provides tens of thousands of new arrivals with the language skills to enter the workforce. But plans to change the funding of program next year to a model that would link payments to academic outcomes have sparked concern.

Published 12 May 2022 at 11:16am
By Peta Doherty
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
From last year, the five-year window on enrollment has been abolished and the 510-hour cap on free tuition is removed. Students now have an unlimited time to complete the program.

But Under the Coalition’s plans to restructure funding, provider payments are to be linked to academic outcomes, such as unit completion and assessment.

Helen Moore is Vice President of the Australian Council of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages Association.

Advertisement
She says teachers will be pressured to pass students who haven’t met standards.

The Refugee Council of Australia says it welcomes the changes.

Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above. 

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack