Could a tablet a day keep hayfever at bay?

Khanh Bui works outdoors and being a hay fever sufferer can be disruptive.





Professor Menno van Zelm, head of the Allergy and Clinical Immunology Laboratory at Monash University, says they appear to have found a treatment that could eliminate some common hay fever symptoms.





The pill is already available and costs about 100 dollars a month.





But what researchers found in their study was that after taking the tablet for 3 years it appeared to reprogram the immune system to reduce allergic reactions.





Of the 27 people in the study, all who are allergic to rye grass pollen and have seasonal rhinoconjunctivitus.





13 people were given a pill containing micro doses of pollen from 5 grass types 4 months before the pollen season.. 14 participants were given standard therapies such as antihistamines or nasal sprays.





Professor van Zelm says from the first cohort, all patients reported benefits from the treatment two years later, compared to the other group.





With one in five Australians suffering from hay fever it could provide some long term relief.





It could also help to treat the more serious condition of thunderstorm asthma.



