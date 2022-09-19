Could pop-up online ads help prevent suicide?

A researcher at the Black Dog Institute in Sydney, Sandersan Onie has lived experience of mental ill-health. He was diagnosed with depression in 2015 and went through multiple suicidal episodes.





He says he knows how reluctant people can be to ask for help when they're struggling.





" That less than half of people who attempt suicide will actually reach out for help prior - meaning that if we are to reach them we need to meet them where they are."





Doctor Onie decided to focus his research on people's online search behaviours.





" Because you and I both know that we search things up on the internet that we would never ask another living soul."





His trial used Google ads. He inserted 40 keywords into the algorithm - words like depression, or suicide, sad, lonely, hopeless.



