Cricket- inspired education program earns Darshak Mehta an OAM this Queen's Birthday!

Sydney based Darshak Mehta, the co-founder of the LBW Trust, has been named a recipient of OAM today - Medal of the Order of Australia.











Drawing its inspiration from a popular cricket term, the LBW Trust stands for Learning for a Better World, providing scholarships to economically disadvantaged students in developing, cricket playing countries, so that they can complete their tertiary education.











Founded in Sydney in 2006, the LBW Trust has spread its wings across many continents now. This year alone, nearly 1500 students (through partnerships with local institutions) will gain from these scholarships in India, Pakistan, Nepal, South Africa, Uganda, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Jamaica.











Here is Darshak Mehta, speaking to SBS Radio about the inspiration behind LBW Trust, and what lies ahead.













