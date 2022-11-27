Deliveroo food delivery company pulls out of Australia

In a statement, the U-K based company says it's pulling out of Australia after assessing the market.





Deliveroo will continue to operate overseas. Its decision to withdraw from Australia has been labelled as 'cynical' by the Australian Council of Trade Unions.





ACTU president, Michele O'Neil, has noted that the move came ahead of proposed new laws that would increase protections for workers in the gig economy.





"A company that has been making huge profits and just don't like the idea that the workers who are doing the hard work in that company get a fair deal. That's why they have pulled out of this country."





The Trade Workers Union is seeking an urgent meeting with administrators.





The union's Assistant National Secretary Nick McIntosh says riders aren't sure where they stand.



