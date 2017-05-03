Did you know you can access national parks in Australia?

The Twelve Apostles, Victoria (Port Campbell National Park) Source: Wikimedia/Richard Mikalsen C.C. A SA 3.0
Published 3 May 2017 at 4:51pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Australia has over five hundred national parks spreading across deserts, forests, mountains and water. While their main purpose is to protect the native flora, fauna and culture, they also exist for Australians and visitors to enjoy. Preeti K McCarthy has the story.
Published 3 May 2017 at 4:51pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share