Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

After months of tension in the region, Russian president Vladimir Putin shocked the world by mobilising his forces to invade eastern Ukraine on February 24th.





The European Union immediately announced harsh sanctions against Russia, with the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen condemning Russia's actions.





"Russian troops invaded Ukraine, a free and sovereign country. And once again in the centre of Europe, innocent women, men and children are dying or fear for their lives. We condemn this barbaric attack and the cynical arguments to justify it. It is President Putin who is bringing war back to Europe."





