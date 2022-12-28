SBS Punjabi

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Ukranian soldiers inspect Bucha in Ukraine

Ukrainian officials call the heavy civilian casualties found dead in Bucha a deliberate war crime. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: SIPA USA / Sipa USA Matthew Hatcher / SOPA Images/Si

Published 28 December 2022 at 2:53pm, updated 28 December 2022 at 3:48pm
By Sam Dover, Harleen Kaur
This past year, as the world began to emerge out of the worst of the pandemic, the international community was rocked by war and inspired by sporting achievements. 2022 saw invasions, political assassinations, floods and the passing of royalty - and that's just the beginning.

After months of tension in the region, Russian president Vladimir Putin shocked the world by mobilising his forces to invade eastern Ukraine on February 24th.

The European Union immediately announced harsh sanctions against Russia, with the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen condemning Russia's actions.

"Russian troops invaded Ukraine, a free and sovereign country. And once again in the centre of Europe, innocent women, men and children are dying or fear for their lives. We condemn this barbaric attack and the cynical arguments to justify it. It is President Putin who is bringing war back to Europe."


Click on the audio link at the top of the page to listen to this year-ender in Punjabi.
