Dr Zaheer Wattoo Punjabi Researcher

Mallhi

Mallhi

Published 22 July 2016 at 5:56pm, updated 23 July 2016 at 11:30am
By MP Singh
Punjabi language is riding high on world levels only because of dedicated people like Dr Zaheer Wattoo who live, sleep, dream and work with Punjabi.

Dr Zaheer Wattoo, an 100% dedicated soul to the Punjabi Boli. Right from childhood when his parents and grand parents told him many folk songs/ stories, to his latest research on how Punjabies reacted to the 1857 Mutiny and what was their actual contribution in contrast to what the government reports said at that time, listen to this report by Masood Mallhi, SBS reporter from Pakistan.

