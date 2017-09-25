Drownings up over previous year for young and old

Australia's waterways have proven particularly hazardous for people over the past year.











Royal Life Saving's annual National Drowning Report reveals a 38 per cent increase in the number of drowning deaths among children under age 5 as the total overall grew to 291.











Many drownings occurred in places largely overlooked -- rivers first, followed by beaches -- and improperly supervised or fenced home swimming pools remain a major concern.











The report is the first to look at both drownings and near-drownings. The changing make-up of Australian society provides a unique challenge. In the past 12 months, 20 international tourists drowned in Australian waterways, almost all of them from European or Asian countries.





































