Efforts to counter junk food ads that are fuelling childhood obesity

A 2022 audit of Sydney buses found that more than four in five ((83%)) food ads were for unhealthy products.





A similar audit on Melbourne’s public transport network in 2019 found two thirds (61%) of food and drink advertisements were for items high in fat, sugar and salt.





The Cancer Council's Nutrition Manager Clare Hughes says the figures are troubling.





"We know that unhealthy food marketing influences kids. It influences their food preferences; it influences the foods that they buy; it influences what they pester their parents to buy and ultimately their diet. So it does have a big impact on children's health."





The Obesity Policy Coalition says around 67 per cent of adults are in an unhealthy weight range and around 25 per cent of children.



