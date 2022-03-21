SBS Punjabi

Efforts to counter junk food ads that are fuelling childhood obesity

SBS Punjabi

Unhealthy foods and drinks are fuelling childhood obesity

Unhealthy foods and drinks are fuelling childhood obesity Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 March 2022 at 2:32pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Advocates are launching new campaigns to raise awareness of unhealthy drinking and eating habits in children. Their message is that unhealthy food marketing targeting kids needs to be stopped.

Published 21 March 2022 at 2:32pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
A 2022 audit of Sydney buses found that more than four in five ((83%)) food ads were for unhealthy products.

A similar audit on Melbourne’s public transport network in 2019 found two thirds (61%) of food and drink advertisements were for items high in fat, sugar and salt.

The Cancer Council's Nutrition Manager Clare Hughes says the figures are troubling.

Advertisement
"We know that unhealthy food marketing influences kids. It influences their food preferences; it influences the foods that they buy; it influences what they pester their parents to buy and ultimately their diet. So it does have a big impact on children's health."

The Obesity Policy Coalition says around 67 per cent of adults are in an unhealthy weight range and around 25 per cent of children.

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack