Eid al-Adha: Significance, history, and celebrations

Cakes and biscuits are traditionally served at Eid al-Adha.

Cakes and biscuits are traditionally served at Eid Source: SBS

Published 1 August 2020 at 3:52pm, updated 1 August 2020 at 3:55pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Eid ul-Adha is a very joyous occasion for Muslims. It marks the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage and signals the beginning of the ritual of Udhiya also known as Qurbani. Muslims around the world celebrate it together albeit in their own cultural way. For more info listen to this audio report by Masood Mallhi.

