Election promises for a robodebt inquiry and medicine savings

Centrlink

Published 9 May 2022 at 1:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:56am
By Stephanie Corsetti, Sarah Collard
Presented by Harleen Kaur
The Labor party is pledging a royal commission into the Robodebt scheme if it wins the election to find answers for welfare recipient victims. Meantime, the Coalition is promising a cut to medicines under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme from next year to ease costs for consumers.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese is labelling the Robodebt campaign "a human tragedy" and says if he's elected, his government will uncover the truth.

While campaigning in Western Australia, Mr Albanese has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Scott Morrison over his handling of the scandal.

"This was a guy who was a social security minister who presided over the scheme, and again he won't take responsibility. I tell you what Labor will do. Labor will put the humans back into human services ."

But the Prime Minister says the problems arising from the scheme have already been dealt with following a court-approved settlement for the victims. The federal government settled the case without admitting liability.

The Coalition's campaign has focused on cutting household costs, with plans to give patients a $10 saving on their prescription of medicines under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

The price reduction would take effect from the 1st of January 2023, with Mr Morrison saying it needs to be applied in a methodical way.

"We will include a new measure which will see the cost of non-concessional P-B-S payments fall from $42.50 down to $32.50, what's known as the PBS general co-payment. This will save patients taking one medication a month, just as we heard here today $120 a year."

The policy will cost the government $150 million.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

