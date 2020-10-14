Even after recovering from COVID-19, people continue to feel many symptoms

A collection of people who are experiencing mysterious long-term effects of COVID-19 are being called "long-haulers". The most common of these are difficulty concentrating, low mood and fatigue.





General Practitioner Charlotte Hespe says these symptoms are similar to Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, which some people can develop after a viral infection. The hair loss, however, is thought to be the body's reaction to a health scare.





"What seems to happen is the hair growth cycle gets paralysed in particular phase at which it falls out. If you look at the hair that falls out you even have the little bulb it sits in when it is growing. You then have to wait for whatever part of your body to go 'ok I can do this again, it is all right' and hair growth returns to normal."





To hear the full report click on the audio link above.





