Events that shaped North Korea today: A brief history

Published 19 September 2017 at 4:11pm, updated 20 September 2017 at 4:48pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Two weeks ago North Korea announced it had successfully detonated a nuclear device. It was the event the international community had feared for a decade. The response was swift. Tough sanctions were imposed by the UN Security Council, and the condemnation of even North Korea's staunchest allies, China, Russia and South Korea. Today, we're going to look at how the Korean Peninsula was reshaped at the end of World War II, and the way both North Korea and its charismatic leader Kim Il-sung were defined by the Cold War.
