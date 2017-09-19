SBS Punjabi

Events that shaped North Korea today: A brief history

SBS Punjabi

North Korea

North Korea Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2017 at 4:11pm, updated 20 September 2017 at 4:48pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Two weeks ago North Korea announced it had successfully detonated a nuclear device. It was the event the international community had feared for a decade. The response was swift. Tough sanctions were imposed by the UN Security Council, and the condemnation of even North Korea's staunchest allies, China, Russia and South Korea. Today, we're going to look at how the Korean Peninsula was reshaped at the end of World War II, and the way both North Korea and its charismatic leader Kim Il-sung were defined by the Cold War.

Published 19 September 2017 at 4:11pm, updated 20 September 2017 at 4:48pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?