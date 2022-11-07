Extreme weather records are broken - showing the need for COP27 to take action

For more than 20 years, climate scientist Professor David Karoly has been tracking the impacts of extreme weather events.





In the last 12 months, he says the frequency and intensification of extreme weather events has reached a new level.





The findings are contained in the new report he has helped to co-author by the Climate Council of Australia - released ahead of the UN climate summit in Egypt.





Entitled 'Australia's Global Climate Reset', the report finds that drastic action is needed to reduce the trajectory of global warming.





Professor Karoly says each fraction of a degree of global warming that can be limited is going to make a difference.





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will not be attending the summit in Egypt, with Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen to lead the Australian delegation.





The delegation will be pushing the campaign for Australia to jointly host the UN climate summit in 2024, alongside Pacific island nations.





The global climate finance target is supposed to be 157 billion Australian dollars a year.





In its latest assessment of emission targets, the UN Environment Program found that the world is on track to exceed the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius.





Instead, the world is headed for a temperature rise of between 2.4 and 2.6 degrees Celsius by 2100.





Global warming is already at 1.1 degrees Celsius.



