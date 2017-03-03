Face up to Racism: Is Australia racist?

The survey was commissioned by SBS in conjunction with the Western Sydney University. Researchers say we are facing a near national calamity of Islamophobia, if something isn't done to stop discrimination.





Professor Kevin Dunn, from Western Sydney University, led the survey of just over 6000 respondents, which examined issues including attitudes to cultural differences, tolerance of specific groups and racial hierarchy.





"If you're an Aboriginal Australian in our survey, half of the respondents, 50 per cent of Aboriginal Australians would tell us that they've experienced racism in education or perhaps in seeking employment, or while in employment - that's double the rate for their non-Aboriginal peers in the survey."





The rates for Australian Muslims' experience of racism was even higher, says Prof Dunn.





"60 per cent of Australian Muslims in the survey told us they've experience racism in an educational setting or in an employment setting or when seeking employment."





Professor Dunn says the increase in racism over the past 10 years is now a public policy issue that needs urgent attention.





"On the basis of this data and other data that we are facing almost a national calamity in terms of what is called Islamophobia. Do you know, 60 per cent of people in the survey said they'd be concerned if one of their relatives were to marry someone of Muslim background. That's a very high level of concern towards that particular group."





Professor Dunn says the survey shines a light on issues that deserve attention.





"Some of the hopeful findings in our survey are that 80 per cent of Australians see cultural diversity as a really positive thing, so that's a great finding and by the same token about the same proportion, 80 per cent, acknowledge there's a problem with racism. And the same proportion again say something should be done about racism. So there's strong community, strong public support for action against racism, the racism which is unfairly distributed across the ethnic groups in our country."





Face Up To Racism # FU2Racism with a season of stories and programs challenging preconceptions around race and prejudice. Tune in to watch Is Australia Racist? (airs on Sunday 26 February at 8.30pm), Date My Race (airs Monday 27 February at 8.30pm) and The Truth About Racism (airs Wednesday 1 March at 8.30pm). Watch all the documentaries online after they air on SBS On Demand .

















READ MORE Australian Sikh student denied school enrolment for wearing turban





