Federal election 2022: Know more about the leader of Australian Labor Party

Australia Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese drinks a coffee during a meeting with locals at a cafe in the Top Ryde City mall on Day 11 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Sydney, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Australia Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese Source: AAP

Published 26 April 2022 at 10:08am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Harleen Kaur
After more than a quarter of a century as the Member for Grayndler, the Federal Opposition leader, Anthony Albanese, is campaigning to lead the ALP to victory in next month's federal election.

Anthony Albanese started his parliamentary career in 1996 when he was elected as the Member for Grayndler in Sydney's inner west. He grew up in the area, as the son of a single mother. 

On becoming the Labor leader after the A-L-P's 2019 election loss, he promised to hold Prime Minister Scott Morrison to account without becoming what he described as a negative, Tony Abbott-style opposition leader. 

"I say to him that I will hold his government to account strongly, forcefully. I am a values politician, but I also say this to Scott Morrison: I'm not Tony Abbott. People want solutions, not arguments. They have conflict fatigue."

In the lead-up to the election on the 21st of May, Anthony Albanese says he wants voters to know he has a plan for Australia's future.    

"I am who I am. I will be getting about being me putting forward my propositions. I think what people are interested in, is who has a plan for Australia's future. I have a plan for the future. It's a plan for more secure work, it's a plan to strengthen Medicare, it's a plan for making more things here and it's a plan to take pressure off the cost of living."

