Federal election 2022: Know more about the leader of Australian Labor Party

Anthony Albanese started his parliamentary career in 1996 when he was elected as the Member for Grayndler in Sydney's inner west. He grew up in the area, as the son of a single mother.





On becoming the Labor leader after the A-L-P's 2019 election loss, he promised to hold Prime Minister Scott Morrison to account without becoming what he described as a negative, Tony Abbott-style opposition leader.





"I say to him that I will hold his government to account strongly, forcefully. I am a values politician, but I also say this to Scott Morrison: I'm not Tony Abbott. People want solutions, not arguments. They have conflict fatigue."





In the lead-up to the election on the 21st of May, Anthony Albanese says he wants voters to know he has a plan for Australia's future.





"I am who I am. I will be getting about being me putting forward my propositions. I think what people are interested in, is who has a plan for Australia's future. I have a plan for the future. It's a plan for more secure work, it's a plan to strengthen Medicare, it's a plan for making more things here and it's a plan to take pressure off the cost of living."



