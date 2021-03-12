SBS Punjabi

Federal government stands by the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite its suspension in Europe

Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds a vial of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine during a visit to the CSL lab in Parkville, Melbourne.

Australians have to accept that living with COVID is the future says Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Source: AAP

Published 12 March 2021 at 9:57pm
By Paras Nagpal
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says federal health authorities haven't raised any concerns about continuing to roll out the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, amid reports of people developing blood clots after their injections.

In this bulletin,

**  Defence Minister Linda Reynolds retracts a comment she made about a sexual assault accuser...

** The federal government stands by the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, despite its suspension in parts of Europe... 

And

** In sport, Tasmania's confident of having its own A-F-L team by 2026.

 

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full news bulletin in Punjabi

