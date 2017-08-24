Five judges from five faiths delivered the Triple Talaq verdict

"Triple Talaq' or "Talaq e biddat' was a practice that allowed Muslim men in India, to divorce their wives simply by uttering 'talaq talaq talaq'.





Already abolished in many other Muslim countries, Triple Talaq was still prevalent in India - and in more recent cases men had even divorced their wives by an SMS and a Whatsapp message, sparking further outrage.





The matter was referred to the Supreme Court and a five member bench presided over it. Interestingly, all judges belong to different faith groups:





Chief Justice J S Khehar is a Sikh;





Justice Joesph Kurien is a Christian;





Justice Rohinton Nariman is a Parsi;





Justice Uday lalit is a Hindu, and





Justice Abdul Nazeer is a Muslim.





The court arrived at the verdict by a 3-2 majority, with three outlawing the practice right away and two recommending that it be banned for six months, until the government passes a relevant bill to abolish Triple Talaq.





Hear the above report, in which you'll also hear from the Senior Counsel representing the Indian government at this case, Mukul Rohtagi.





