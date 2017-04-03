Flooding crisis in two states continues to unfold

As the clean-up begins in northern New South Wales and south-eastern Queensland, focus is shifting to the central Queensland city of Rockhampton.





It is preparing for a huge flood peak in the coming days.





The Queensland government has promised no person impacted by the devastating floods over the last week will be left behind.





Now, the city of Rockhampton is bracing itself for the Fitzroy River to peak on Wednesday.





The river is expected to reach nine metres, revised slightly down from earlier estimates of 9.4.





Fair warning has been given to residents to prepare their homes and businesses, and the city's airport has now closed as floodwaters make their way onto the main runway.





Queensland Fire and Emergency Service deputy commissioner Mark Roche (roach) says his people are working hard to spread the warning further.





Touring flood-ravaged areas in northern New South Wales, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has described the scene as gut-wrenching.





He says "enormous support" is being offered to devastated communities.





In the city of Lismore, where the town centre was inundated, he said federal and state disaster relief is being made available to those who lost their homes and businesses who lost stock.





As he toured Lismore, Mr Turnbull helped volunteers clean a devastated restaurant, even getting down on his hands and knees to scrub a wall.





While there, he spoke with the restaurant's owner, Steve Krieg, and asked him about his insurance premiums.





It is an important issue for many people living in flood zones, and they are calling for the Federal Government to step in to compel insurers to cover all aspects of flood damage.





Mr Krieg explained, while the business did have insurance, the possibility of getting flood insurance specifically was not real for him.





The latest flood crisis has also brought an increased focus on mental health as locals rebuild their lives, some for the second, third or fourth time.





New South Wales SES deputy commissioner Mark Morrow has spoken of the hardships many are facing.



