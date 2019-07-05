Forget plastics, steel tiffin box is on the way for your food delivery

India has a long history of using stainless steel tiffins as a top choice for lunchboxes. Megacities like Mumbai, Calcutta and New Delhi have adopted this sustainable method not only to reduce the plastic waste but also as a matter of choice to keep the food items fresh and warm enough.





The stainless steel tiffins are not much of use in Australia with the majority of people adopting a culture of plastic containers for once-off food delivery needs.





A Seymour-based Indian restaurant has introduced stainless steel food boxes, mostly used in India, for delivering food to the customers, instead of single-use plastic containers.





Know the full story:





