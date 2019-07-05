SBS Punjabi

Forget plastics, steel tiffin box is on the way for your food delivery

SBS Punjabi

Amritpal Singh Atwal

Amritpal Singh Atwal from Baba's Kitchen also organises 'Turban-tying workshops' in Seymour. Source: Supplied

Published 5 July 2019 at 12:39pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Will you be part of Plastic Free July by choosing to refuse single-use plastics? A Seymour-based Indian restaurant owner has committed to do a ‘humble contribution’ for this cause. For more details listen to this conversation with Amritpal Singh Atwal who has introduced stainless steel tiffins for his customers as a choice for food delivery over the routine single-use plastic containers.

India has a long history of using stainless steel tiffins as a top choice for lunchboxes. Megacities like Mumbai, Calcutta and New Delhi have adopted this sustainable method not only to reduce the plastic waste but also as a matter of choice to keep the food items fresh and warm enough.

The stainless steel tiffins are not much of use in Australia with the majority of people adopting a culture of plastic containers for once-off food delivery needs.

A Seymour-based Indian restaurant has introduced stainless steel food boxes, mostly used in India, for delivering food to the customers, instead of single-use plastic containers.

