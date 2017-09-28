Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to appear in front of accountability Court in Islamabad
Published 28 September 2017 at 5:40pm
By Masood mallhi
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrives in Islamabad from London to appear before the accountability court, Imran Khan demands Intelligence Bureau Chiefs resignation through a tweet and much more in this weeks Pakistan Punjab report presented by Masood Mallhi.
