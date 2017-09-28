SBS Punjabi

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to appear in front of accountability Court in Islamabad

SBS Punjabi

Nawaz Sharif

Source: Google

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2017 at 5:40pm
By Masood mallhi
Source: SBS

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrives in Islamabad from London to appear before the accountability court, Imran Khan demands Intelligence Bureau Chiefs resignation through a tweet and much more in this weeks Pakistan Punjab report presented by Masood Mallhi.

Published 28 September 2017 at 5:40pm
By Masood mallhi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?