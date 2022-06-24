SBS Punjabi

Free pre-school for children in NSW and Victoria by 2030

SBS Punjabi

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet plays with his daughter Harriet at Cheltenham Memorial Preschool in Sydney, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AAP Image/Pool, Nikki Short) NO ARCHIVING

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet plays with his daughter Harriet at Cheltenham Memorial Preschool in Sydney. Source: NCA NEWSWIRE POOL

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 June 2022 at 10:03am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

The extra year - which will not be compulsory - is part of an effort to improve early childhood development and alleviate the financial strains of childcare.

Published 24 June 2022 at 10:03am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
The Victorian and New South Wales governments are touting a plan to introduce play-based learning for free in the year before children start primary school as 'the greatest transformation of early education in a generation'.

The reform is a rare display of bipartisanship from the leaders of two opposing political parties.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has called it "a long-term policy commitment that will change lives."

Advertisement
"Two states working together, leading the nation on revolutionary reform in our education system. This 10-year program will get us to the point where we have universal pre-kindergarten education in our state." 

The Victorian leader Daniel Andrews says the plan is aimed at giving all children from all backgrounds access to early learning, while also benefiting working families, particularly women. 

"This is all about giving every child every chance. The best start for the best life. It's about women being able to make choices and have opportunities for economic power, independence and influence."

Victoria plans to introduce the extra school year from 2025. What is currently known in the state as 4-year-old kinder will become 'pre-prep.' Play-based learning will continue, but children will attend classes five days per week and it will be free.

A similar model is set to be rolled out in New South Wales in 2030. In that state, it will be known as ‘pre-kindergarten.’ New South Wales will begin a pilot program from next year.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack