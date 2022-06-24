Free pre-school for children in NSW and Victoria by 2030

The Victorian and New South Wales governments are touting a plan to introduce play-based learning for free in the year before children start primary school as 'the greatest transformation of early education in a generation'.





The reform is a rare display of bipartisanship from the leaders of two opposing political parties.





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has called it "a long-term policy commitment that will change lives."





"Two states working together, leading the nation on revolutionary reform in our education system. This 10-year program will get us to the point where we have universal pre-kindergarten education in our state."





The Victorian leader Daniel Andrews says the plan is aimed at giving all children from all backgrounds access to early learning, while also benefiting working families, particularly women.





"This is all about giving every child every chance. The best start for the best life. It's about women being able to make choices and have opportunities for economic power, independence and influence."





Victoria plans to introduce the extra school year from 2025. What is currently known in the state as 4-year-old kinder will become 'pre-prep.' Play-based learning will continue, but children will attend classes five days per week and it will be free.





A similar model is set to be rolled out in New South Wales in 2030. In that state, it will be known as ‘pre-kindergarten.’ New South Wales will begin a pilot program from next year.



