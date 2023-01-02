From fireworks in Paris, hopes for an end to war in Kyiv countries around the globe bid farewell to 2022

It was a year marked for many by the conflict in Ukraine, economic stresses and the effects of global warming.





But it was also a year that saw a dramatic soccer World Cup, rapid technological change, and efforts to meet climate challenges.





French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of unity and trust during his annual speech, his sixth in a row.





"I never lose sight of this imperative of unity of the nation we all form together. If we give into the spirit of division that presses in on us from all sides, we would have almost no chance of getting through it. In such a harsh world, in such hard times. So I wish us above all to live 2023 as much as possible united and in solidarity."





London brought in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display on the River Thames, with the iconic Big Ben counting down to midnight.





The London Eye turned blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine as fireworks saw at midnight in the British capital.





As South Korea welcomed the new year, a giant bell was rung at Seoul's Bosingak Pavilion.





Crowds gathered to see the bell being tolled for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.





The giant copper bell was rung 33 times in a tradition dating from the Joseon Dynasty.





And in the Pakistan city of Karachi the New Year was welcomed with fireworks with hope for the country's economy to improve in 2023.





Fuel and food prices in Pakistan skyrocketed last year and unprecedented floods exacerbated the economic crisis.





Karachi resident Sajid Chaudhary had this simple message.



