Gambling warning messages set to be toughened up

Government says from next year, companies will have to rotate through seven new phrases on TV and radio ads that promote online gambling.





Here's Federal Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth.





" So what the states and territories and the commonwealth have agreed is on seven new taglines that will have to be rotated that online wagering companies will have to display on TV ads, on social media, online, radio. These have been very well researched, over 8000 people have been consulted, it's evidence based."





Advertisement

Among the new lines are





“Chances are you’re about to lose.”





“What’s gambling really costing you?”





And





“You win some. You lose more.”





Australians are among the biggest gamblers in the world. The latest data from 2019 shows more than a third of Australian adults gambled at least once in a typical month, with an average monthly loss across all gambling of 133 dollars.





Tim Costello from the Alliance for Gambling Reform wants sports betting ads banned all together.





" So Italy and Spain have said you can have a sports bet app, adults should be free to gamble, I've never been a prohibitionist, but you're not going to advertise, zero. That's what we should get to here. We need to actually say why does Australia have the greatest losses in the word, we have the most irresponsible gambling policies in the world"



