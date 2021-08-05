Government details modelling behind national vaccination plan

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has released the modelling that's informing the federal government's latest coronavirus plan.





The world is in a serious battle with the delta strain of COVID. This has been a long war against this virus.





The latest variant of the virus is disrupting all Australia's previous successes.





Outbreaks across the country have sent more than 10 million Australians into lockdown.





The tools that have helped us so much over the last 18 months and more have indeed been blunted by the delta strain. The delta strain is the gamechanger, and our response has had to change with those changing circumstances.





The Doherty Institute is the organisation tasked with providing scientific modelling for the government.





It had the grim task of working out the potential death toll in a serious outbreak.





Once 50 per cent of the population get vaccinated, it projects there'll still be almost 9,000 deaths from the virus.





When the coverage reaches 80 per cent, it estimates the death toll will be over one thousand.





Professor Jodie McVernon from the Institute says, as vaccine supply increase in the months to come, vaccinating young adults will be critical to reaching those targets.





In this virus case, it's really the 20-39 years category that are peak spreaders. They will bring COVID to their children and to their parents and this is the group where we're proposing the reorientation of the strategy.











