Government faces challenges to get coal and gas price caps through parliament

Last week, the National Cabinet agreed to cap the price of gas at twelve dollars a gigajoule and coal at one-hundred-and-twenty-five dollars a tonne for twelve months.
Energy companies have already stated it will only push prices up, which is an argument the Opposition is sympathetic to.
Ted O'Brien is the Coalition's spokesperson counterpart to Mr Bowen, and he relayed the industry's concerns.
"It is a monster in the making, because not only will it fail in the short term, but it is going to have a disastrous effect on the industry over the longer term because it kills supply."