Government to investigate Medicare rorts allegations

Medicare healthcare cards in Sydney, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. The Federal government has indicated there could be further changes to planned Medicare reforms after dumping a controversial GP rebate. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Published 19 October 2022 at 4:04pm, updated an hour ago at 4:07pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

Australia's general practitioners have been shocked by explosive allegations that billions of dollars are being rorted from Australia's Medicare scheme. It's been alleged $8 billion is being drained from the system every year - but doctors say the claims have little merit.

Back in 2012, the former head of the Professional Services Review committee Tony Webber made some shocking claims to the ABC.

Dr Webber appeared on the network's AM program to give examples of alleged fraud he said he had seen.

He told the program patients were having dental work done under Medicare when they were not chronically ill - the only condition under which it was covered back then.

Dr Webber also alleged doctors were using Medicare to cover genital surgery for cosmetic purposes, something he dubbed as 'designer vaginas'.

The Australian Medical Association president at the time was Dr Steve Hambleton, who rejected the claims outright.

Now, in 2022, similar claims are being made, with a similar response from doctors.

The joint investigation by Nine and ABC has alleged $8 billion a year is being lost through Medicare fraud.
