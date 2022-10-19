Government to investigate Medicare rorts allegations

Back in 2012, the former head of the Professional Services Review committee Tony Webber made some shocking claims to the ABC.





Dr Webber appeared on the network's AM program to give examples of alleged fraud he said he had seen.





He told the program patients were having dental work done under Medicare when they were not chronically ill - the only condition under which it was covered back then.





Advertisement

Dr Webber also alleged doctors were using Medicare to cover genital surgery for cosmetic purposes, something he dubbed as 'designer vaginas'.





The Australian Medical Association president at the time was Dr Steve Hambleton, who rejected the claims outright.





Now, in 2022, similar claims are being made, with a similar response from doctors.



