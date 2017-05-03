Greens largely backing Coalition school-funding plan

Greens leader Richard di Natale Source: AAP
Published 3 May 2017 at 7:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
As Labor continues its attack on the Turnbull Government's proposed school-funding changes, the Coalition has found an unlikely ally. The Greens say they largely support the changes, which would reduce funding for some wealthy private schools. But as Preeti K McCarthy reports, there is more criticism from Catholic schools and the New South Wales Liberal Government.
