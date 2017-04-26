SBS Punjabi

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Australia. On average, one Australian dies every 12 minutes as a result of a cardio vascular disease. When it comes to heart attacks, one Australian dies almost every hour. Do you know how to recognise the signs of a heart attack and what to do if it happens? Preeti McCarthy has the story.

