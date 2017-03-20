SBS Punjabi

Helping migrants access dental care

At the dentist

At the dentist Source: Getty images

Published 20 March 2017 at 5:26pm, updated 20 March 2017 at 5:37pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Oral health is about much more than just having a pretty smile. The health of your mouth often reflects and can have an impact on the state of the rest of your body. Dental care is expensive in Australia, but there are ways to bring down the costs. Preeti K McCarthy reports.

