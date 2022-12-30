Here’s how Australia’s Punjabi community is ringing in the New Year

For Melbourne-based Rohit Gabba, 2023 is going to be a special year as he gets to bring it in with his parents after almost a decade.





The 29-year-old says nothing beats the happiness one feels when they have the privilege to enjoy the company of their loved ones on special occasions.



Rohit Gabba is excited to welcome the New Year with his parents Credit: SBS Punjabi Mr Gaba says he is looking forward to creating new memories with his parents on the 31st night.





“It was the first time they saw Christmas in Melbourne, and now they are even more excited to see the fireworks in the city on the 31st night," he says.



'2022 was a roller coaster ride'

For another Melburnian, Manpreet Singh Brar, 2022 was a rollercoaster ride where he witnessed the highs and lows of life.





"There were emotional setbacks as I lost a dear friend in a tragic accident this year, someone who had worked hard to build a life in this country. But, I think time spent with him will always remain etched in my heart," he shares.





Mr Brar, who is travelling to Punjab to bring in the new year, said while a few months were emotionally challenging, 2022 will always remain special as he became a father this year.





Manpreet Singh Brar is travelling to India to celebrate New Year's eve with his family. Credit: Supplied/Manpreet Brar “I was blessed with a baby boy in April, and I feel that my life has been more meaningful ever since," he says.





A film director and scriptwriter by profession, Mr Brar is hopeful that 2023 will herald better times for his career and will have more time to read books and expand his knowledge.



'I miss my family the most.'

Harjot Kaur, an accountant who lives in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne, says she misses family the most on festivals and special occasions.





“I miss going to the gurudwara with my family on new year’s eve. We used to have so much fun and enjoy the sweets together," she says.





The 24-year-old, who has been living in Melbourne for the past three years, says while she misses her loved ones, she has immense gratitude for 'friends like family' who have helped her build a home away from home.





"I have a lot of close friends who are always there for me when I need them, they are like my family, and that’s why I have decided to ring in the new year with them.



