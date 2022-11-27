Home Affairs apologises for letters telling asylum seekers to leave

Different versions of the letter were sent in September and October. They were from a senior official at the Department of Home Affairs and purported to be "at the request" of Minister Clare O'Neil.





Part of the letter reads:





"Settlement in Australia is not an option for you. The Australian government is strong against people smuggling and irregular maritime ventures. It will not allow any person who entered Australia by boat without a valid visa and is subject to regional processing to settle in Australia."





The letters were in English, and some were not personally addressed.





They requested that the recipient 'please advise the Department of your third country resettlement'. Some giving just weeks to do so.





Jane Favero is from the Asylum Seekers Resource Centre.



