SBS Punjabi

Home Affairs apologises for letters telling asylum seekers to leave

SBS Punjabi

Zahra Hashemabadi Barat fled Iran with her husband and two daughters in 2013. (SBS).jpg

Zahra Hashemabadi Barat fled Iran with her husband and two daughters in 2013 Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 November 2022 at 9:13am
By Pablo Vinales, Claire Slattery, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

The Federal Minister for Home Affairs says letters telling refugees and asylum seekers to leave the country were 'not appropriate' and sent out by error. Hundreds of letters and emails were sent in September and October, and refugee advocates say it's left many traumatised.

Published 28 November 2022 at 9:13am
By Pablo Vinales, Claire Slattery, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Different versions of the letter were sent in September and October. They were from a senior official at the Department of Home Affairs and purported to be "at the request" of Minister Clare O'Neil.

Part of the letter reads:

"Settlement in Australia is not an option for you. The Australian government is strong against people smuggling and irregular maritime ventures. It will not allow any person who entered Australia by boat without a valid visa and is subject to regional processing to settle in Australia."

The letters were in English, and some were not personally addressed.

They requested that the recipient 'please advise the Department of your third country resettlement'. Some giving just weeks to do so.

Jane Favero is from the Asylum Seekers Resource Centre.

"We were really shocked when we learnt of the letters and then were sent copies of the letters. You've got to remember these letters have been sent to a group of people who have been subject to trauma and suffering at the hand of the Australia government for over 10 years. Most of them have been transferred to Australia for medical treatment so to receive a letter which had language in it which was demanding was really surprising to us because it did not seem to consider the human element or the impact or distress these letters would cause on a group of people who sought safety on our shores."



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews VIC Election.jpg

Victory for Labor in Victoria

A Sikh member of the Coldstream Guards wearing a turban as he takes part in the Colonel's Review

After a century, the British Army issues Sikh Daily Prayer books

Food delivery person rides a bike with a food bag on his back

Deliveroo food delivery company pulls out of Australia

A final report finds Scott Morrison's secret ministerial appointments undermined government

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 25 November 2022