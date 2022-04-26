How did Scott Morrison come to be Prime Minister?

Scott Morrison started his parliamentary career in 2007 representing the division of Cook in New South Wales. He initially lost the preselection when he was defeated by Michael Towke 82 votes to 8. But that result was overturned by the Liberal state executive and Scott Morrison won preselection in a new vote.





After the Coalition's election win in 2013, Scott Morrison became Immigration Minister under Tony Abbott. During his time in that role, he set up Operation Sovereign Borders, a hardline immigration policy aimed at stopping asylum seekers from arriving in Australia by boat. The policy involves temporary protection visas, offshore processing and boat turnbacks.





Mr Morrison also served as Treasurer from 2015 to 2018.





In July last year, Mr Morrison apologised for the slow pace of Australia's COVID-19 vaccination rollout.





"Now I take responsibility for the vaccination program. I also take responsibility for the challenges we've had. Obviously some things within our control and some things that are not and I'm keen to ensure as we have been over these many months that we've been turning this around. I'm certainly sorry that we haven't been able to achieve the marks that we'd hoped for at the beginning of this year, of course I am. But what's more important is that we're totally focused on ensuring that we've been turning this around."





A number of prominent female Liberal party M-Ps have described Scott Morrison as a bully, including New South Wales upper house member Catherine Cusack [[kyoo-sak]] and long serving Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells who described him as an autocrat and a bully who was not fit to be prime minister.





"I understand that Connie is disappointed that as 500 members of the Liberal party came to select our candidates for the Senate at the next election that she was unsuccessful. They chose Senator Payne and Senator Molan, also great choices and I congratulate them on their success in that selection, there are disappointments in politics."



