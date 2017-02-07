SBS Punjabi

How to see a doctor in Australia?

SBS Punjabi

Doctor

Doctor Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 February 2017 at 1:16pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

When we are sick the first point of contact is often the family doctor.Family doctors are commonly referred to as general practitioners or GPs in Australia.All Australian citizens, permanent residents and certain visa holders can access Medicare, which provides free or subsidised treatment by doctors and specialists. Preeti K McCarthy finds out more.

Published 7 February 2017 at 1:16pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?