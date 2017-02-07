How to see a doctor in Australia?

Doctor Source: AAP
Published 7 February 2017 at 1:16pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
When we are sick the first point of contact is often the family doctor.Family doctors are commonly referred to as general practitioners or GPs in Australia.All Australian citizens, permanent residents and certain visa holders can access Medicare, which provides free or subsidised treatment by doctors and specialists. Preeti K McCarthy finds out more.
