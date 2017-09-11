SBS Punjabi

Hurricane Irma leaves a terrible trail of destruction

Published 11 September 2017 at 4:11pm, updated 11 September 2017 at 8:53pm
By MP Singh
Hurricane Irma has left at least three more people dead in the United States after leading to the death of at least 27 others on islands in the Caribbean.

United States president Donald Trump is calling Hurricane Irma a monster, and reports as it swept across the Caribbean depicted it as a storm of historic and epic proportions. So far, it appears to be living up to expectations.

The hurricane has prompted one of the largest evacuations in US history. An estimated 170,000 people are lodged in about 650 emergency shelters.

Several Florida counties reported arrests of looters taking advantage of homes left vacant by evacuations.

 

