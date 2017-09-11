Hurricane Irma leaves a terrible trail of destruction

Available in other languages

United States president Donald Trump is calling Hurricane Irma a monster, and reports as it swept across the Caribbean depicted it as a storm of historic and epic proportions. So far, it appears to be living up to expectations.





The hurricane has prompted one of the largest evacuations in US history. An estimated 170,000 people are lodged in about 650 emergency shelters.





Several Florida counties reported arrests of looters taking advantage of homes left vacant by evacuations.















