'I got it wrong' - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California. The company is laying off 11,000 staff

Published 15 November 2022 at 12:00pm
By Claudia Farhert
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

Meta has become the latest tech giant to announce mass staff layoffs - just days after a similar move from rival platform Twitter. The company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, will cut 11,000 jobs, or about 13 per cent of its workforce, after its stock price tumbled by 71 per cent this year.

After dominating the social media landscape for the better part of a generation, Meta has announced its first ever staff cuts.

In a company-wide email, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he wrongly believed the tech sector's boom would outlive the pandemic.

In recent years, the company's focus has shifted towards creating its virtual reality Metaverse, which Mr Zuckerberg believes will eventually replace smartphones.

Meta is spending more than $15 billion annually developing it - and that has investors concerned.

The tech giant has already lost $14.5 billion this year, along with two thirds of its stock value.

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said the company's decision to focus on its Metaverse was a risky one - and it isn't paying off.

With about 2.9 billion active users, Facebook is still the world's largest social media platform.

But this year, it saw its first ever decline in members, and TikTok was most probably to blame.
