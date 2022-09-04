SBS Punjabi

In many cultures talking about sex is a taboo

SBS Punjabi

Family

Source: Moment RF / Estersinhache fotografía/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 September 2022 at 8:50am
By Deborah Groarke, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Talking about sex is something many people may be uncomfortable discussing openly, even within the family. But organisations that work with young people say we have to get past the awkwardness for the sake of our kids' confidence and safety.

Published 5 September 2022 at 8:50am
By Deborah Groarke, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
A survey from family support organisation Act for Kids has found the education that many Australians had at school on sex was rather unsatisfying, says CEO Katrina Lines:

"The majority of Australians feel that the sex education they received at school didn't prepare them for real life sexual experiences. Only a fifth of adults who were part of our survey learnt about sex, relationships and consent at school, despite two-thirds of them telling us they became sexually active before they turned 18 years old." 

A petition last year called for better consent education in schools, and since then Queensland has been looking at changing when these kinds of issues are taught.

Advertisement
Act for Kids wants to see a minimum standard mandated in schools across Australia, for evidence-based sex ed programs.

Katrina Lines simply wants to see conversations about the realities of sex and healthy relationships, normalised.

"Very few of young adults reported that they are comfortable discussing sex with their parents, and a third of parents haven't spoken to their child at all about sex. We need to get comfy as a country, and make this just an open, honest, factual conversation."

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi 
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook 
and 
Twitter





Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack