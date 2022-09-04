In many cultures talking about sex is a taboo

A survey from family support organisation Act for Kids has found the education that many Australians had at school on sex was rather unsatisfying, says CEO Katrina Lines:





"The majority of Australians feel that the sex education they received at school didn't prepare them for real life sexual experiences. Only a fifth of adults who were part of our survey learnt about sex, relationships and consent at school, despite two-thirds of them telling us they became sexually active before they turned 18 years old."





A petition last year called for better consent education in schools, and since then Queensland has been looking at changing when these kinds of issues are taught.





Act for Kids wants to see a minimum standard mandated in schools across Australia, for evidence-based sex ed programs.





Katrina Lines simply wants to see conversations about the realities of sex and healthy relationships, normalised.





"Very few of young adults reported that they are comfortable discussing sex with their parents, and a third of parents haven't spoken to their child at all about sex. We need to get comfy as a country, and make this just an open, honest, factual conversation."



